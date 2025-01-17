Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the third quarter worth $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal Trading Down 4.0 %

DJCO opened at $507.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.22 and a fifty-two week high of $602.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.96 and its 200 day moving average is $499.35.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 111.70%.

(Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.