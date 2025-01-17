Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

LRCX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

