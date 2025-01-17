Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,483 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,468,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 315.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,179,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 895,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 926,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after buying an additional 704,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,757.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 538,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

NYSE KKR opened at $153.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

