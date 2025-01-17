Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.60.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

