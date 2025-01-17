Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 903,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $13.20 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

