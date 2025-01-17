Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,337 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 156.9% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 24.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 121,211 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $686,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.