Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $112,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,683,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $21,243,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OWL stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.55%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

