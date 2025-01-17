Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,920. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -869.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $93.65.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

