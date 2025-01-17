Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 214.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after buying an additional 220,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $38,535,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $29,756,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $281.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total value of $19,112,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. The trade was a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $2,099,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,260.88. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,092,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

