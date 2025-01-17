Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 517.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.74.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.