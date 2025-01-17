Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 517.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.62 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

