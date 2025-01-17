Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Progressive by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $245.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.01. The company has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $166.92 and a one year high of $270.62.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $277.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.24.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $46,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,042.20. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total transaction of $2,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,539,110.22. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,919 shares of company stock worth $8,222,168 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

