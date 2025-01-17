Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,357 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $335.92 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.52.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.19.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

