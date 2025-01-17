Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $235.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.08. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

