Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

