Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.58.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

