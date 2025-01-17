Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in News by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
News Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.35.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Stories
