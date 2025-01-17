Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $183.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

