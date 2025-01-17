Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $718.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,660.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.