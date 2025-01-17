Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $718.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2,660.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
