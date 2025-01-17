Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,518,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

