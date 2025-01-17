Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,476,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 780,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after purchasing an additional 381,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,026.25. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,086,923 shares of company stock worth $76,381,151. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

