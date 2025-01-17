Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 246,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,077 shares of company stock worth $563,080 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

