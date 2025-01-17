Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 395.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 7,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.71, for a total value of $1,313,399.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,708.02. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,710,875.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $843,433.56. This represents a 66.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,913,038. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.