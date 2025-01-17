Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 139.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 115,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $102.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Guy Gecht bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

