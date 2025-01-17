Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.91.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $668,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.