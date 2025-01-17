Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.