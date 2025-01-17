Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,415.81. The trade was a 32.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $461,161.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,647.20. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,436,126 shares of company stock worth $70,268,870. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

