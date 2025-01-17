Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after buying an additional 572,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $110,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

