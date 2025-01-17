Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

