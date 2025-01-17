Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,486 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

