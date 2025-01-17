Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,030 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $66.16 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,319 shares of company stock worth $6,794,748. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.