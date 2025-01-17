Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $9.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

