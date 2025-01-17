Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,185.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

