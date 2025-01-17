Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter worth $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BTSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

