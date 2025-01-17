Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 33 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total transaction of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $512.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $559.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.