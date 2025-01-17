Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

