Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.