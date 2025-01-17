Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
VLO stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valero Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.