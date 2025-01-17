Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

