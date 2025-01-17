Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FND opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

