Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

