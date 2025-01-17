Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,957,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 221,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 6,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $56,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,581.94. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $30,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,405.24. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $152,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $429.61 million, a P/E ratio of 166.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

