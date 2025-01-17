Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.
About Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF
The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.