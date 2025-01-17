Morgan Stanley Lowers Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $139.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

NYSE ANF opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

