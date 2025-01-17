Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MORN

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $328.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.10. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total transaction of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.88, for a total value of $248,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,339.20. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,661 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,744. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.