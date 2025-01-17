Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $462.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $314.84 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

