National Bank Financial Forecasts SLF FY2026 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.77 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SLF opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $62.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.621 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,703,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,913 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,216,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,492,000 after buying an additional 499,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,288,000 after buying an additional 654,404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,975,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,715,000 after acquiring an additional 332,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,488,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

