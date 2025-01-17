Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,445.25. The trade was a 71.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,605.86. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,486 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,368 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

