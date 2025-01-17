Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NMRA opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $350.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.