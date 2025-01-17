New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Financial Comparison

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and New Found Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.93 billion 1.62 $10.10 million ($0.56) -4.25 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.22) -7.86

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

B2Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for B2Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.02, indicating a potential upside of 68.77%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 420.23%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -38.42% 7.53% 5.56% New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88%

Summary

B2Gold beats New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

