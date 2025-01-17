Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.43. 129,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 291,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Nippon Steel Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

