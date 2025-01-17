Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 1,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

